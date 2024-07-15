Second Sketcher Fest coming to Edmonds July 19-21

Last summer, Edmonds was the location of the first Sketcher Fest, an international festival focused on travel sketchbooks. The event caters to artists and instructors dedicated to on-location sketching. This enthusiastic group will be coming again soon for the second expanded Sketcher Fest 2024.

Sketcher Fest Edmonds is the brainchild of Gabriel Campanario, a local journalist and illustrator best known by many in the area for his column “Seattle Sketcher,” which appeared weekly in The Seattle Times from 2009 to 2021.

During that time, Campanario founded the organization, Urban Sketchers, which has since become a global organization. There are now chapters of artists around the world who get together to draw, support each other as artists and share Campanario’s vision of on-location sketching and reportage.

Sketcher Fest Edmonds is the first event of its kind in the United States. The goal is to celebrate art, travel and the practice of documenting people, places and culture in sketchbooks. The three day festival encompasses more than 40 events.

“We have a great diversity of guest artists coming from different U.S. states and abroad,” Campanario said. “We’ve been thrilled with the enthusiastic response to our programming.”

A roster of 18 artists will lead sketching activities, including workshops and sketching tours, in downtown Edmonds.

“Sketcher Fest participants are in for a treat,” says Portuguese guest artist and drawing professor Mário Linhares, who serves as the event programming director. “This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone who loves art and travel to meet, greet and learn from some of the best travel sketchbook artists in the world.”

The signature event is the Sunday Sketchbook Fair and Art Market at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Visitors will meet exhibiting travel sketchers and see their original sketchbooks. Many of these leading artists will give presentations about their experiences traveling and highlight books on travel sketching. Prints, postcards, books and sketching supplies will be available for sale at the event’s marketplace.

If you love art and travel and can only take part in one event, this is where you’d want to be on July 21. Tickets for this event are online at sketcherfest.com for $15. Tickets are $20 at the door 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

The public is invited to attend a free community sketch walk sponsored by Urban Sketchers Seattle on Sunday, July 21. Meet at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds at 11:30. Over the next two and a half hours, sketch whatever inspires you — whether it’s the scenic waterfront, local architecture or quirky details. It’s a chance to meet other sketchers, chat, catch up with friends and enjoy our community of sketchers. Bring your own sketchbook and drawing supplies.

Post your sketches on social media using the hashtags #sketcherfest and #uskseattle.