Severe illness linked to Diamond Shruumz mushroom-containing products

The Washington State Department of Health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising people to stop eating all “Diamond Shruumz” brand mushroom-containing products, including chocolates, gummies and cones.

As of July 8, 2024, at least 58 people in at least 27 states have developed severe illness after consuming Diamond Shruumz products. Thirty of 59 cases have been hospitalized after developing symptoms such as seizures or loss of consciousness. One case of serious illness has been identified in Washington state in a resident of Grant County.

What to do:

– Do not purchase Diamond Shruumz brand products. All products were recalled by the company on June 27, 2024, but there may still be products on the shelves in some stores.

– Retailers should not sell or distribute any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand Chocolate Bars, Cones or Gummies, and should hold the product in a secure location and contact the recalling company to initiate the return and refund.

– If you have purchased any Diamond Shruumz brand products either in a store or online – do not eat them. All products are potentially unsafe. Instead, destroy and discard the products, and contact the company for a refund.

– Seek medical attention if you become ill after consuming any Diamond Shruumz-brand products, or any other brand of mushroom-containing, “microdose” or hallucinogenic product. Be especially alert and seek immediate medical care for serious symptoms like seizures, changes in mental status/loss of consciousness, or trouble breathing.

– Remember to always store edibles and other products that contain mushrooms, THC, or CBD safely away from children. Children may mistake some edibles for candy.

– Report all cases of symptoms after eating Diamond Shruumz products to the Washington Poison Center by calling 1-800-222-1222.

– Consumers are also encouraged to report adverse events related to these products to FDA MedWatch.

People who have reported illnesses after consuming Diamond Shruumz-brand products, and possibly similar types of mushroom-containing products, have reported some or all of the following symptoms:

– Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain

– Fast or slow heart rate

– High or low blood pressure

– Coughing

– Choking

– Excessive sweating or secretions

– Flushed skin

– Trouble breathing

– Hallucinations

– Uncontrolled movements

– Seizures

– Loss of consciousness

– Coma

These products may contain a number of unidentified substances, including Muscimol, a compound found in Amanita muscaria mushrooms.

Contact Washington Poison Center by calling 1-800-222-1222 if you become ill from eating Diamond Shruumz or another other brand of mushroom-containing “microdose,” “tripping” or hallucinogenic products. If you experience severe symptoms, seek medical attention.

For more information visit:

FDA Investigation Page: Investigation of Illnesses: Diamond Shruumz-Brand Chocolate Bars, Cones, & Gummies (June 2024) | FDA

CDC Health Alert (June 12): Health Alert Network (HAN) – 00509 | Severe Illness Potentially Associated with Consuming Diamond ShruumzTM Brand Chocolate Bars, Cones, and Gummies (cdc.gov)

WA Poison Control/DOH Health Alert (June 14) https://www.wapc.org/wp-content/uploads/PHA-June-Diamond-Shruumz-for-posting.pdf

Product Recall Announcement (June 27): Prophet Premium Blends Recalls Diamond Shruumz Products Because of Possible Health Risk | FDA

DOH Foodborne Outbreak website

DOH Food Recalls and Safety Alerts