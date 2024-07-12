Snohomish County seeks volunteers to serve on pro, con committees for public safety levy

The Snohomish County Council is seeking volunteers willing to serve on pro and con committees for a proposed public safety, health and criminal justice sales and use tax that will appear before county voters in the November 2024 general election.
The county council is responsible for appointing members to two committees: One will write a statement supporting “yes” (pro) and one will write a statement supporting “no” (con). Committees are allowed to have up to three members each.
Those interested should submit a completed application to the Snohomish County Council no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, July 18
To apply, click here.
