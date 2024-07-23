Sound Transit conducting emergency exercise July 27 at Mountlake Terrace light rail station

Sound Transit and local emergency responders will stage a Federal Transit Administration-required safety and security certification exercise from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 27 to test the system readiness of the 1 Line light rail extension to Lynnwood. Portions of the exercise may be visible to passersby, including volunteer victims with simulated injuries, and emergency vehicles and responders, Sound Transit said in an announcement.
This full-scale exercise at the Mountlake Terrace Station, 6001 236th St. S.W., will be conducted in collaboration with South County Fire and Shoreline Fire Department. Sound Transit will simulate an emergency scenario that involves a light rail train derailment near Mountlake Terrace Station.
Participants will not be closing any traffic lanes to facilitate this exercise, Sound Transit said.
The 1 Line light rail extension to Lynnwood — which includes stations in Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood — is opening Friday, Aug. 30.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.