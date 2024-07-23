Sound Transit conducting emergency exercise July 27 at Mountlake Terrace light rail station

This full-scale exercise at the Mountlake Terrace Station, 6001 236th St. S.W., will be conducted in collaboration with South County Fire and Shoreline Fire Department. Sound Transit will simulate an emergency scenario that involves a light rail train derailment near Mountlake Terrace Station.

Participants will not be closing any traffic lanes to facilitate this exercise, Sound Transit said.

The 1 Line light rail extension to Lynnwood — which includes stations in Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood — is opening Friday, Aug. 30.