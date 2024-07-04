South County Walks starts July 8 in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace

This summer, the Verdant Health Commission is teaming up with local cities to coordinate volunteer-led community walks for individuals and families in South Snohomish County. The cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace will be hosting a series of four weekly walks, running from July 8 through Aug. 29.

The family friendly walks — which are open to those of all abilities — will typically be two to three miles and will take about an hour to complete.This is a free, drop-in program so participants can join any of the walks at any time. All participants must complete a registration form one time before participating, so emergency information is available if needed.

Lynnwood

• Mondays at 6 p.m. (starts July 8) – depart from and return to the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W.., Lynnwood

• Thursdays at 6 p.m. (starts July 11) – depart from and return to the Lynnwood Recreation Center, 18900 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Edmonds

• Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. (starts July 9) – depart from and return to the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds

Mountlake Terrace

• Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. (starts July 10) – depart from and return to the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

You can register to participate here.