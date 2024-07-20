Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers will help kids build a birdhouse July 27; save date for 2024 Remodeled Homes Tour

Once again, Shoreline’s design + build company Irons Brothers Construction will help kids build cedar birdhouses at the Kid’s Build-A-Birdhouse Event at the Shoreline Farmers Market Kid’s Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Bring the kids to Irons Brothers booth and they’ll provide the tools, materials and skilled carpenters to help them build their own birdhouse.

Since 2017, IronsBC has been building birdhouses with kids at various Shoreline community events. With help from our entire team and material donations from Dunn Lumber, we have built over 1300 birdhouses! This hands-on experience exposes them to manual arts, working side-by-side with an IronsBC carpenter to build a custom home for our feathered friends.

IronsBC is committed to enriching the lives of our community through caring and craftsmanship. We encourage children to engage in the manual arts at an early age. Exposure to carpentry and building in a safe and supervised environment can be fun and educational.

To learn how to build your very own birdhouse at home, visit the Irons Brothers Education Page for instructions and watch their how-to video.

Also save the date for the 2024 Remodeled Homes Tour Saturday, Sept. 21. See this eye-catching home addition in person and meet the professionals who made it happen.

This 1917 Craftsman bungalow in historic Wallingford was remodeled for a retired couple, allowing them to age in place while maintaining the home’s unique charm. This remodel was the marriage of the old with the new, resulting in a safer, more functional home that will withstand the test of time.

Check out Irons Brothers’ past Remodeled Homes Tour Gallery here. Sign up for the 2024 tour online here.