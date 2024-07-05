Sponsor spotlight: July 2024 featured artist exhibit at Gallery North — ‘Captivating Creations on Canvas’

Artist Theresa Williams is a Tlingit Alaska Native who grew up in Edmonds. She is a certified Native Tribal Artist with the Tlingit and Haida Central Council of Indian Tribes of Alaska. Her paintings have been shown in the juried exhibits at both the Edmonds Arts Festival and Shoreline Arts Festival. She has also participated in the ShoreLake Arts 6×6 Art fundraising event.

Examples of her work include Multnomah Falls, Mount Rainier View and Fireweed Sunset. These paintings show her use of bold brush strokes and vibrant colors. “I love when people are looking at my work and come up to me and tell me ‘I’d love to go to that place!’ or, ‘I’ve been there!” she said. Theresa usually has been to that “place” as she typically uses her own photos as references.

She has also recently learned the Alaskan Native Art of Formline Design. She will have some examples of this in her show. She will also have on display her take on the ceremonial Alaskan Button Blanket Regalia designs, in wall hanging form.

Theresa is inspired by the majestic Pacific Northwest Mountains, Puget Sound, the gorgeous sunsets over the Olympics, the beaches, lakes and varied wildlife of the Pacific Northwest

This exhibit runs from July 1-31. A meet the artist Reception will be held at Gallery North on Saturday, July 13, 1-4 p.m. You can also meet Theresa at Art Walk Edmonds on July 18, 5-8 p.m.

Gallery North has been in operation for more than 60 years as it continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds, which is the first Certified Creative District of Washington. Open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., they are located at 401 Main St., Edmonds. For further information, visit the Gallery North website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.