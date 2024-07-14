Sponsor spotlight: NorthLight Custom Builders earns Residential Excellence, Best in Show awards

NorthLight Custom Builders in Mukilteo was awarded the 2024 Residential Excellence Award (REX) as well as the Best in Show award presented by the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). The category entered was Outdoor Living Space under $300,000.

NorthLight Custom Builders built a stunning outdoor living space for a client in Snohomish, Washington. The outdoor living space was designed by Fobes Hill Design as a complete outdoor living area that would become an extension of the kitchen, living room, sun deck and hot tub area. The project features a foldable glass partition accessed from the kitchen, a large grilling and dining area for family gatherings, and lounging areas with a double-sided fireplace. NorthLight collaborated with Fobes Hill Studio (design) and Sumaira Amber Photography on this beautiful project.

“Our team worked hard to build the outdoor oasis that was conceptualized by the homeowner and designer. Seeing it finished, I knew we had to submit the project to the REX Awards competition,” said NorthLight owner Tony Colllins. “We worked hard as a team on the construction and submission into the competition, pulling all our resources together. I am so very proud of everyone for the hard work they put into this (and every project we work on). This is a very proud moment for me as an owner and member of NorthLight Custom Builders’ team! And when I learned that we also won the Best in Show award, that was pure icing on a very tasty cake!”

Each year, MBAKS presents REX Awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding work through their remodeling projects. The REX Awards are the highest form of recognition by industry leaders and peers in King and Snohomish counties. Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Bellevue, MBAKS is the nation’s oldest and largest local homebuilders association, serving every area of the residential building industry.

Northlight Custom Builders is a full-service design, build and remodel company located in Mukilteo. They serve King and Snohomish counties including Everett, Snohomish, Mukilteo, Edmonds, Shoreline, Kenmore, Bothell, Mill Creek, Woodinville, Kirkland, Bellevue and surrounding areas. Northlight’s services include kitchen and bathroom remodels, home additions and conversions, whole home remodel, outdoor living spaces, and ADU conversions and additions. Owner Tony Collins has been in the construction industry for over 28 years in the north Puget Sound area. His mission for the company is to ensure integrity and provide our clients with exceptional, personalized service throughout the design and building processes.

NorthLight has a client-first mentality and builds lasting relationships that go beyond the initial project. It is important to us that your concept evolves into a home space you love. Every detail, big and small, will be brought to your attention as NorthLight collaborates to build the space you need and want.

NorthLight is one of the few home builders in the state of Washington that holds the Certified Builder accreditation from the Business Industry Association of Washington (BIAW).

Contact NorthLight here for a free consultation to transform your home into a space you love. Or call 425-977-9661.