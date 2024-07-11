Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open Thursday-Saturday this week

Scotty’s Food Truck will be at Five Corners Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds this Thursday-Saturday from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
