Sponsor spotlight: The coolest gemstones you’ve never heard of

We’re all familiar with our birthstones, and the true jewelry enthusiasts among us can probably name a few other favorite gems off the tops of their heads. But there’s a wide world of gemstones out there, many of which you may not have heard of.

With summer being the perfect season for colorful attire, we wanted to learn more about Mother Nature’s most gorgeous gifts. We caught up with Edmonds’ favorite jeweler, Andy Cline — owner of Cline Jewelers — to learn about some of the lesser-known gemstones you should be adding to your jewelry collection.

Moonstone

Moonstone lives up to its celestial name with a mesmerizing glow, which shimmers across the surface of the gem like waves. “The scientific term is adularescence,” says Cline. And while that name is a mouthful, it “basically means that light appears to flow across the gem.” It is also known as hecatolite, a name derived from Hecate, the Greek goddess of the moon.

Fascinating moonstone is considered an alternative birthstone for June, alongside the traditional pearl. It’s a member of the feldspar family and while it comes in a number of colors, it is commonly seen in its colorless or milky white forms. Moonstone is also the state gemstone of Florida, paying homage to the state’s Kennedy Space Center.

Aesthetically, it’s hard to get more ethereal or elegant than the moonstone. “If you like opals, pearls, or any other stone with that kind of a rare glow, then you should definitely check out moonstone jewelry,” says Cline.

Rare Sapphires: Montana Sapphire and Padparascha Sapphire

While everyone’s heard of the sapphire, not many people are familiar with these two rare variants. Montana sapphires, as their name implies, can be found in Montana and are typically collected from rivers. They can vary in color but are often a deep blue-green hue. Padparascha sapphires are a rare variety of sapphire with a pinkish-orange color. Their name comes from the Sinhalese word for ‘lotus flower,’ since the gem’s color resembles that of a lotus flower.

“One thing we love about sapphires is that they make wonderful center stones for alternative engagement rings,” says Cline. If you’re interested in a colorful gemstone engagement ring rather than the standard diamond ring, start exploring your many, multicolored sapphire options. You’re sure to find a color that speaks to you.

Indicolite Tourmaline

You may be familiar with the word tourmaline, but Indicolite tourmaline is in a class of its own. Tourmaline has one of the widest color ranges of any gem and can be found in hues like black, white, green, pink, orange, red, yellow, and purple. Indicolite is the special name given to blue tourmaline, one of the gem’s rarest and most magnificent color variations.

Indicolite tourmaline is exceptionally hard to find even in places like Pakistan, Brazil and the United States, where tourmalines are otherwise abundant. “It’s very difficult to find Indicolite tourmaline, and it’s even tougher to find Indicolite tourmaline that’s high quality enough to be used in jewelry,” says Andy Cline. “So when we’re able to get Indicolite in the shop, it’s really exciting for us. We try to create something truly unique with it, since we don’t often get to work with it.” Knowing all of that, if you ever get the chance to hold–or better yet, wear–a piece of Indicolite jewelry, be sure you don’t take it for granted!

Zoisite

Zoisite was named for Sigmund Zois, the man who first classified it as a distinct mineral. It can be solid colored or multicolored, and some zoisite crystals form alongside ruby crystals to create the stunning red and green ruby-zoisite (also called ruby-in-zoisite).

Zoisite has been called the “Stone of Return” for its supposed restorative abilities. Some say it can help the wearer rediscover, understand and accept themselves for who they truly are. It is said to promote a general attitude of peace and affirmation. “Zoisite is found in a few other countries around the world, but the only place it can be found in the United States is right here in Washington,” says Cline. “We feel lucky to live near these rare gems!”

Alexandrite

Alexandrite was discovered by Russian miners in the 1830s, who at first thought that they had found emeralds. That’s because alexandrites have unique properties that make it look green in some lights, but blue or reddish-blue in others. Some refer to them as “emerald by day, ruby by night,” but the Russian scientists who first studied them named them after Alexander II, who was Czar at the time.

Alexandrite, along with the traditional pearl and alternative moonstone, is considered a birthstone for June. It’s also the gem for a 55th wedding anniversary. Thanks to its color-changing properties, it has been associated with transformation. If you’re seeking — or reacting to — change in your life, alexandrite makes a good symbolic stone for you.

Morganite

Morganite is a pinkish gem that has exploded in popularity over the past few years, but many people still haven’t heard of it. This gorgeous stone has a pastel-like quality, lending it a real romantic appeal. Its sweet color has earned it a symbolic association with innocence, romance and true love.

Though some choose morganite as an engagement stone, Cline doesn’t recommend it. “For a ring you wear every day, you want a very hard stone like a diamond or, at minimum, a sapphire. Morganite doesn’t quite reach that bar.” However, if you’re looking for some unique and stunning jewelry, morganite should be right up your alley! Morganite makes a gorgeous stone for stud earrings, tennis bracelets, cocktail rings and more.

Labradorite

Labradorite isn’t named after the dog breed (though that would be pretty cute), but instead after the Canadian province of Labrador, where it was first discovered. It is usually a dark blue shade, with hints of green, purple or gray. Some polished labradorites may display a unique trait called labradorescence, which gives the stone an iridescent effect.

Some believe that labradorite can shield the wearer from negative energy, so if you’re trying to protect your peace, labradorite might be the perfect stone for you! Even if you don’t subscribe to the belief that this stone has any special properties, its enchanting color and one-of-a-kind shimmer is sure to catch your eye.

