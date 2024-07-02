St. Alban’s hosting popup food distribution in Edmonds July 10

Edmonds’ St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will host a popup food distribution truck from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at the church. The food will be available for those in need, as part of the church’s commitment to respond to food insecurity in the community.

Available food will include fresh produce, meat and prepackaged items provided by the Edmonds Food Bank. It is free to all, and visitors can choose what they need from the available options.

The truck will be parked in the church’s north parking lot, which is located at 21405 82 Pl. W., Edmonds, east and south of the Five Corners roundabout. Watch out for signs on 212th Street Southwest and 84th Avenue West with directions to the church.