Reminder: Peterson to speak about housing legislation at July 11 Edmonds Civic Roundtable

“Report from the Legislature: An Evening with Washington State Representative Strom Peterson” is the topic of the Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s Thursday, July 11 meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.
During the event, Peterson will share insights on current legislative decisions affecting Edmonds.
Key topics include:
– Recent housing legislation and the expected impacts on Edmonds.
– A look ahead at the next legislative session regarding housing.
– Collaborative initiatives between the state Legislature and transit authorities to improve local transportation.
There will be an opportunity for questions and answers following Peterson’s presentation.
Edmonds Civic Roundtable requests pre-registration here to aid in planning. There is no charge to attend.
