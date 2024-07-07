Take a Walk Back in Time at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery event July 18

Members of the public are invited to the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery’s annual Walk Back in Time event, scheduled for 1-2 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at 820 15th St. S.W., Edmonds.

This year’s theme focuses on those who physically shaped Edmonds as we know it today through their determination and grit, the City of Edmonds said in news release announcing the event.

Portrayed by members of the cemetery board and local historian and My Edmonds News writer Byron Wilkes, the Walk Back in Time will focus on the following people:

– George Astell, a logger who was instrumental in helping to establish the Yost Lumber Company, the Spring Water Company and the Yost Auto Garage

– Charles Breed, an early settler who owned 160 acres surrounding Edmonds

– Adrienne Caspers, a teacher in the Edmonds School District for more than 40 years — and a member of the family that Caspers Street is named after.

– Eathel Engel Thayer, the daughter of L.C. Engel, who built the buildings that are now home to the Edmonds Bookshop, Engel’s Pub and the residence adjacent to the Edmonds Opera House

– Mathew E. & Clara A. Hyner, arguably Edmonds’ original power couple. Mathew Hyner served as the town’s first postmaster and Mathew and Clara were founders of the Congregational Church in Edmonds.

There is no registration or fee for this event. Please bring water and consider a chair if you are unable to stand for long periods of time.

For more information, email cara.brown@edmondswa.gov or visit the cemetery website.