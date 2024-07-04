Third of July fun in Mountlake Terrace

The City of Mountlake Terrace once again hosted its 3rd of July Family Celebration at Ballinger Park, with attendees of all ages enjoying festivities ranging from pie-eating contests, field games, a DJ and food trucks. The evening concluded with a fireworks display over Lake Ballinger.
