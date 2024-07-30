U.S. Navy ship offering public tours as it arrives in Seattle for Seafair Fleet Week

Sailors assigned to the Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Sampson are scheduled to arrive in Seattle to participate in annual Seafair activities this week.

The Seattle visit will offer the public an opportunity to tour a U.S. Navy warship, along with vessels from the U.S. Coast Guard, and meet with sailors

According to a U.S. Navy news release, the USS Sampson will be open for public tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1- 4. To ensure ship tour completion by 4 p.m., lines will be monitored for approximate entrance start time. All tours will be complete by 4 p.m., so it is recommended that those interested in public ship tours arrive early.

Pedestrian access to public ship tours at Seattle’s Pier 46 will be through the secondary entrance for U.S. Coast Guard Base Seattle nearest the Coast Guard Museum noted in most mapping apps. General parking is not available on site. Public parking lots in the area include those at the sports stadiums in walking distance of the base. From downtown Seattle, pedestrians can also use the Elliot Bay Trail to walk to the entrance.

Visit Seattle Seafair’s website for more information about the participating U.S. Coast Guard vessels.

When arriving for public tours, all visitors will be required to present government-issued photo identification, and pass through an airport-style security screening checkpoint prior to boarding the ships. All visitors are subject to search prior to entering the security zone. Visitors are encouraged to bring as few items as possible when arriving for their tour, as there is no on-site storage. Flat-heeled, closed-toe shoes are required for tours aboard ships.

Prohibited items on board include the following:

-Weapons: including knives, firearms and club weapons

-Defensive chemicals or sprays: including mace and pepper spray; spray cans of any type

-Fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives

-Drugs and drug-related paraphernalia illegal by federal standards, including cannabis

-Large bags, including backpacks, diaper bags and large camera bags (small camera bags and small handbags may be permitted, but are subject to search)

-Strollers

While general photography of this event is allowed, the use of drones in the area of Navy vessels is prohibited.

Due to the nature of U.S. Navy ships, those with limited mobility, or those who require walkers or wheelchairs, may not be allowed on ship tours for their safety. In these cases, the Navy will facilitate a pier-side brief.

For more information about the USS Sampson, visit www.surfpac.navy.mil/ddg102/