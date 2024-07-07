Verdant offering free pizza-making class for teens July 13

Verdant invites South Snohomish County teens to its community wellness center in Lynnwood for an afternoon of pizza making Saturday, July 13. The class will include tips on crust, sauce-making and knife skills for prepping vegetables. The pizzas will be paired with blended fruit slushes.

This class, which runs from 1-3 p.m., is designed as a cook-along with the instructor preparing this recipe in Verdant’s teaching kitchen while teens follow along with the dietitian at their cooking stations.

The in-person event is free for tweens and teens ages 11-17 years. All ingredients and cooking supplies will be provided.