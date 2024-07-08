More than 200 people gathered at a candelight vigil at Mountlake Terrace High School Sunday night to remember the life of 13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson — the Brier Terrace Middle School student killed by errant gunfire at Alderwood Mall July 3. Look for the full story and additional photos of the vigil Monday.
— Photos by Nick Ng
