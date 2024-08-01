Woodway Town Council considering property tax levy to balance budget

With the town facing an annual structural deficit of $500,000 for the next six years, the Woodway Town Council invited residents to attend a public discussion July 27 about a proposed Woodway property tax levy.

To address the issue in its operating budget, the council is considering the levy to offset costs related to state mandates on essential positions and services, coupled with limitations on revenue collection. The structural deficit is, primarily due to state-imposed limitations on property tax revenue, town leaders said.

Mayor Mike Quinn and town councilmembers are considering a voter-approved property tax increase, since cutting public safety services, particularly police services, would be the alternative without additional revenue.

Based on community feedback, the proposal would gradually implement the tax hike over six years. For property owners, this would mean an average monthly increase of $53 per $1 million of assessed value, totaling about $3,840 over the six-year period.

If approved, this measure would not only balance the town’s budget but also maintain around-the-clock emergency services through its contract with the City of Edmonds. Also, it would allow for an enhanced police presence, increasing daily patrols from roughly three to eight hours. These improvements aim to tackle residents’ concerns about speeding and burglaries through increased law enforcement visibility.

Quinn explained to those attending the meeting that a structural deficit is where the town is not collecting enough revenue as expenses go up. Woodway’s operating budget in 2024 is $2.1 million, with property taxes making up about 57% of the revenue source ($1.2 million). Other sources of revenue include:

– Utility tax/fees: $300,000

– Sales tax: $200,000

– Development fees to pay for services: $80,000

– State: $75,000

– Internal transfer from the stormwater utility: $45,000.

“Police and fire alone goes up $30,000 to $40,000 a year just by contract,” Quinn said. “A lot of small towns in the state of Washington have structural deficits because if you don’t have other sources of revenue like retail and commercial buildings…you have to rely on property tax.”

Quinn highlighted Woodway’s major expenses, which include:

Public safety: $1.1 million

– Fire/EMS: $630,000

– Edmonds police and dispatch contracts: $280.000

– Woodway police staff: $128,000

Administration: $380,000

Parks and public works: $380,000

Building and planning: $280,000

Town hall debt and maintenance and operations: $110,000

Insurance ($90,000)

Road maintenance and supplies: $55,000

Legal services ($40,000)

Some Woodway residents may not consider these services as necessities, Quinn said. “Like we don’t have to have a police force,” he said. “We can have a police chief, but not a force. We don’t have to have paved roads. Fire and EMS…people would think that’s mandatory, but we don’t have to have that. We choose to have these services for the community.”

Woodway contracts with the City of Edmonds to provide – with a few exceptions – the same year-around police coverage that Edmonds provides to its own residents. In 2024, the Town will pay Edmonds $245,165. The contract amount increases annually based on inflation, with a minimum increase of 3% a year. Woodway’s police department includes a chief and five part-time officers who patrol the town, handle speeding and DUI enforcement, alarm calls, suspicious person reports, and some investigations. The chief and officers are also full-time officers at other neighboring jurisdictions, so they work as town employees an extra 20 hours a month.

Quinn said that Woodway had contracted with Edmonds in 2009 for a per-call service model with 12 part-time police officers. In 2014, the City of Edmonds considered the contract to be “unfair” because it failed to address the city’s fixed costs. Edmonds would agree only to a full-time contract model, which would cost 10 times more than what Woodway was paying. Woodway contacted several nearby police departments, and decided it was willing to work with Mountlake Terrace, despite a delay in response time due to the distance a police officer would have to travel to get to Woodway.

When Edmonds learned about the contract, the city negotiated with the town and agreed to the current model, which includes funding for the Town of Woodway Police Department and a 25% increase in the town’s total policing costs.

Quinn pointed to the 2018 and 2019 sections of police costs on a chart, which showed an increase from $107,486 in 2018 to $225,688 in 2019. Meanwhile, town police pay and benefits have dropped from $140,843 to $85,219 in 2019.

“That’s when our contract went up [in 2019],” Quinn said. “We dropped our police services to pick up Edmonds’ police service. Our contract with Edmonds provides a 3% increase each year or the average of inflation. If inflation is 5% to 7% over a couple of years, [Edmonds police services] go up 6%. So in the last couple of years inflation has been going high – think two years back – and that’s why it goes up. Someone says you’ve not explained your increase. I think this is the explanation.”

This leads to another question the public had raised: Can Woodway negotiate a better rate or different rate structure with the City of Edmonds?

“There is not a police agency that services on a per-call basis in our surrounding area,” Quinn said. “The police just do not do that. Fire doesn’t either. There may be some town out in the middle of Eastern Washington that’s very small where you might find [a per-call base model]. The police have too many fixed costs and tons of liability. That’s the reason why it doesn’t work.”

Quinn added that police officers’ pay in local jurisdiction will go up next year by about 15%. “Why? It’s hard to attract [new] officers. It’s a tough job,” Quinn said. “This is an expensive place to live. And so policing costs are going up. Our liability insurance has tripled in the last couple of years because of lawsuits and those kinds of things.”

“Our public safety expenses are broader than just police – with a projected six-year total of $8.2 million, based on the mayor’s proposal,” said Town Administrator Eric Faison. “Fire [and] EMS is about $4.2 million of the total. The remainder includes police-related expenses, such as courts, prosecution, defense, dispatch, insurance for police, etc. The Town forecasts that it will spend approximately $4 million in police-related expenses over the next six years.”

Woodway Deputy Police Chief Kraig Strum said that Edmonds police and Woodway already have a strong working relationship. He gave an example where a suspect was reported to be car prowling in Woodway on July 4. Although there were no officers on patrol in town that day, Edmonds officers arrived five minutes after the call was dispatched. They identified the suspect, who had a felony warrant and was arrested.

“I was able to pass that information to Chief Valentine and subsequently to the mayor,” Strum said. “Just that close connection…even though there wasn’t a Woodway [officer] working at that time, having Edmonds being a part of responding to calls in Woodway, I think is super important.

Strum added that bumping up the police patrol hours from three hours to eight hours a day would further deter crime – not just speeding but also other crimes, such as burglary and car theft.

“If you’re going to speed in Woodway, you’re going to get pulled over,” Strum said. “And that goes a long, long way in keeping criminals out of town. And knock on wood, we haven’t had a single residential burglary this year. We hope to continue that.”

Strum added that Woodway has had an average of five burglaries a year in the last 10 years – three in 2023.

Woodway resident Paul Stocklin said that those who live in Woodway had been given a “legacy” when it comes to having public services. “This is what I want to pass to my children and grandchildren,” Stocklin said. “I hope our sons will take care of it and not say, ‘Oh no, we don’t need to do that, we don’t need parks, we don’t need to have this or that.’ It’s been a great place to raise kids. We have two sons. But there has been this gradual decrease.”

Stocklin remembered the first time he took his sons to the Edmonds Library when they were new Woodway residents in 1974, and they could not check out books because they were living in Woodway. In 1998, voters in Woodway rejected a measure that would allow Woodway residents to use the Sno-Isle Library system.

“This [property tax levy] says I care about my legacy,” Stocklin said. “And I care about my community. I’m voting for this proposal.”

Steve Gunn, a former first responder and a three-year Wodoway resident, said that the contract with Edmonds is “probably one of the most valuable things” that was introduced to the town.

Gunn recalled a vehicle that was parked by the Carla Nichols Reserve for 36 hours with people inside. “That seems fishy,” he said. “Edmonds officers responded to three calls, and as it turns out, they were familiar with the occupants in the vehicle. They dealt with them in Edmonds. [The vehicle occupants] left shortly after that.”

Woodway resident Bill Krepick asked why the town is spending $3.6 million over six years – more than double what residents are paying for police now – “when the Town of Woodway really has no crime to speak of.”

“Four burglaries a year and maybe this year down to one,” Krepick said. “There’s really not much crime here.”

“The crisis that we have now is not created as of today. It started in 2009 when voters voted for a tax increase,” responded Faison. “That tax increase was more than we needed in 2010. It was also an average of six years. We collected more and then our expenses went up and then it zeroed out in 2016. We didn’t get a tax increase in 2016.”

Since then, Faison said, Woodway had been spending in a deficit and had a one-time relief, such as grant money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So this is not just solving a problem [that started] today, and therefore all this money goes to the police,” Faison said. “We didn’t have enough money back then. We were deficit spending. We need to raise enough money to solve that deficit, and then if you want to increase services, this is the additional amount.”

Faison added that the levy would also prevent cuts in the essential operating costs, such as police, fire and other first responder services.

“Whether or not we should have our existing police services, enhanced police services or no police services, [it] would be made collectively,” Faison said to Krepick. “The council’s putting this out to the public to decide. The council can’t decide because there’s not enough money. So we don’t have to have all of these police [services]. We can have zero. It is elective on the part of the residents, and they will decide. You have your perspective, and others may have a different perspective. It’s a vote.”

Former Woodway Mayor Carla Nichols stated in a virtual call that she supports the levy and she had listened to all the comments from the residents at a previous public meeting this summer. She addressed an issue with Krepick, who “asserted” at the last meeting that in the past seven years, the town council did nothing to address his request to cut costs.

“If you haven’t been following the issues and you listened to him, he was very convincing,” Nichols said. “When the [proposed Woodway] levy failed in 2016…I sat across the table from Mr. Krepick, and I carefully went over all of the actions that the town was planning to make to cut costs.”

Nichols listed many items that were cut, including the clerk’s hours, summer help in public works, town hall hours, hanging baskets and vacation pay for the police.

“So either Mr. Krepick, his memory is faulty, he doesn’t like the answers or he’s flat out lying,” Nichols said. “He’s certainly entitled to his opinion. He needs to play fair. If we have a levy going this fall, I urge everyone – especially Mr. Krepick – to be accurate and to be fair.”

Nichols then went over a short history of the property tax levy. In Washington state, there is a 1% annual cap on property tax levy increases for local governments, implemented through Initiative 747 in 2001 and later reinstated by the state Legislature. This limits to 1% the total amount of property tax revenue a taxing district can collect from existing properties each year, regardless of rising property values.

“The idea was to make sure governments didn’t have an open checkbook and didn’t spend without limits,” Nichols said. “But that doesn’t mean that 1% has to be forever. If a community needs more funds, they can make a case for it and [if] they’re doing a good job, then the levy bill can be voted on and increased.”

Woodway resident Lisa Ellstrom-Bauer said that she was “very disappointed” when the levy did not pass in 2016. She recalled a few burglaries and trespassers near her home in the last few years, including one burglary in broad daylight where the suspect climbed onto an awning of a house and broke a window to get access inside. Ellstrom-Bauer said she witnessed the break-in, along with three plumbers and a few landscape workers outside her home at the time.

“I just hope that everybody would vote yes,” Ellstrom-Bauer said. “I don’t think three hours is enough for any city to have the police, fire and emergency services. Please vote yes for the levy.”

“If we don’t pass the levy, we can only go back for the levy again next August because it’s a six-year levy,” Quinn said. “Each time we have to go back, the numbers just go up. Your problem doesn’t get better. It just kicks the can down the road. As mayor, that’s probably not the smart thing to do. The time has come for us to make a decision.”

The Woodway Town Council will vote Aug. 5 on whether to place the levy on a future election ballot. If the town council decides to move forward, it will likely be on the November general election ballot.

— Story and photos by Nick Ng



