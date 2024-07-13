Woodway Town Council to meet July 15

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 15, with two agenda items of note: a Town Fair update and a discussion on traffic calming.

The meeting will take place at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway, and can also be viewed via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 754 684 850#.

The meeting agenda and packet can be downloaded here.