WSDOT: With hot, dry weather here, you can play a role in preventing roadside fires

As temperatures rise, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is asking for the community’s help in preventing brush fires and larger wildfires.

The primary roadside fire risks include burning material such as a discarded cigarette or a firework; a blown tire or other malfunction that causes sparks; and inadvertently dragging chains over the roadway. The heat from the bottom of a vehicle can also start a fire just by driving over dry grass.

Here’s how you can help prevent roadside fires:

– Never throw a cigarette or any lit or flammable material from a vehicle.

– Check the air pressure in your tires to help prevent a blowout.

– Ensure chains are not dragging when towing a heavy load or an RV.

– Use battery-operated lighted cones or reflective triangles if broken down instead of a lit flare.

These and other small actions can make a difference in preventing a roadside fire from starting in the first place, WSDOT said.