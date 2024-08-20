2024 Edmonds Pickleball Classic draws more than 200 to Harbor Square courts

It was a busy weekend at Edmonds’ Harbor Square Athletic Club Aug. 16-18 as amateur and professional pickleball players descended on the club’s courts for the 2024 Edmonds Pickleball Classic.

“We have both amateur and pro levels here this weekend,” explained Devin Schmidt, Harbor Square’s head pickleball pro. “Every top player in Washington is here for this event.”

While the top players were vying for cash prizes, winning is not the overall goal of the event.

“The goal for this weekend is really the experience for the players,” Schmidt said. “Have a really good time, make new friends, and get players together to share their mutual interest in the sport.

In case you’ve missed the surge in popularity of this relatively new sport, pickleball is a paddle and ball sport that has become the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. Combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, it can be played as either singles or doubles. Originating on Bainbridge Island in 1965 when then U.S. Congressman Joel Pritchard and some friends wanted to play some badminton – but couldn’t find enough racquets. Improvising, they grabbed ping pong paddles and a wiffle ball instead, and the sport of pickleball was born. (Read the complete story here).

Pickleball has evolved a lot since then. Within 11 years of the sport’s invention, the first pickleball tournament was played, and by 1984 the United States Amateur Pickleball Association was organized along with the first rulebook. At Harbor Square alone, one of the outdoor tennis courts has been converted to four pickleball courts, and three more have been built indoors ensuring that players can enjoy the sport independent of the vagaries of weather and changing seasons.

Today it’s the fastest-growing sport in the United States and, in homage to its Bainbridge Island roots, was named the official sport of Washington State in 2024.

“I love the sport because it’s so inclusive,” Schmidt added. “I’ve taught people from 8 to 89 years old. It’s easier on the body than other racquet sports, you don’t need to spend lots of money on equipment to get into it, and the learning curve is much shorter. But mostly it’s just plain fun. It’s the most addicting sport I’ve ever been a part of.”

Edmonds Pickleball Classic sponsors were Demetris Woodstone Taverna, Devin Schmidt Pickleball, the Gillin Law Group, Pro S1, Jigsaw Health, LMNT and Speedup Pickleball.

You can view the tournament results here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel