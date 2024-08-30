30 state businesses nominated for Employer of the Year Awards 

Two businesses in Edmonds and three in Lynnwood are among the 2024 nominees for Governor’s Employer Awards presented by the Washington State Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues & Employment (GCDE). These awards honor public and private employers statewide for their exemplary work recruiting, hiring, retaining and promoting workers with disabilities.
Slate Salon and Spa and Che Family Foundation/I-Ching Acupuncture were nominated in Edmonds. The Lynnwood nominees were Apples to Zebras Insurance, LLC, Rehab Without Walls and Trader Joe’s.
Here is the full list of Employer of the Year Award nominees, listed in alphabetical order by city:
Lowe’s Store #0061, Arlington
Allegro Pediatrics, Bellevue
Bellingham Grocery Outlet, Bellingham
PCC Community Markets, Bothell
ProStar Insurance, Bothell
Slate Salon and Spa, Edmonds
Central Washington Disability Resources, Ellensburg
Stuffington’s Ceramics & More, Everett
Washington Vocational Services, Everett
Red Robin (Division 3 Marketing Team 2), Federal Way
POSDATA Group, Inc., Gig Harbor
Jewlz Beauty Lounge, Grandview
Mr. Fix Auto Service, Grandview
Center for Independence, Lakewood
Korean Women’s Association, Lakewood
Apples to Zebras Insurance, LLC, Lynnwood
Rehab Without Walls, Lynnwood
Trader Joe’s, Lynnwood
3rd Street Book Exchange, Marysville
Safeway, Mount Vernon
Skagit Gleaners, Mount Vernon
Che Family Foundation/I-Ching Acupuncture, Mukilteo/Edmonds
Nowakowski Legal, Redmond
Carco Theatre, Renton
Hanford Mission Integration Solutions, Richland
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Richland
Seattle Children’s PlayGarden, Seattle
The Hearthstone Green Lake, Seattle
SK tes (South Korea Total Environmental Solutions), Tukwila
Love Potion Magickal Perfumerie, Vancouver
Washington businesses, agencies, organizations and individuals submitted the nominations. Each nomination fits in categories for small, medium and large private and nonprofit employers that give people with disabilities opportunities to earn, learn and contribute.
One individual, Renae Voth of Burlington, is nominated for the Direct Support Professional Award. This award honors someone who creates success every day for people with disabilities.
Read more about the Governor’s Awards Program on the GCDE website.
“We have nominees from a wide variety of industries,” said Awards Committee Chair Yvonne Bussler-White. “Each nominee has demonstrated a commitment to people with disabilities as valued members of the workforce. We applaud their efforts and thank them for leading the way to inclusion.”
A panel of Governor’s Committee members and volunteers will select award recipients and announce them at a ceremony in October at the Kitsap Conference Center in Bremerton.
The Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues & Employment (GCDE) is a voice for the disability community. It advises the governor, state Legislature and state agencies about policies and issues that affect people with disabilities. GCDE promotes equity in economic opportunity and community inclusion for people with disabilities. The Washington State Employment Security Department provides administrative support to the GCDE.
