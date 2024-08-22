Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday Posted: August 21, 2024 3 The setting of a nearly full moon before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) While on her walk, photographer Julia Wiese noticed two brown headed cowbirds hopping up to people. One of the birds jumped up on Alan, who said the birds have been hanging around all day. Photo by Ann Bradford Sunset. (Photo by Stephanie Neff) Photo by Gary Olso Photo by Doug Parrott
