Back on the field: Edmonds-Woodway football team begins new era

The 2024-25 prep sports year began this week, as dozens of athletes at Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood high schools began their workouts.

The four prep football teams started working out on Wednesday, and practices are scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 26 for girls swimming, cross country, boys tennis, volleyball and girls soccer.

One of the most notable changes locally is at the top of the Edmonds-Woodway football program, where new head coach Bill Marsh steps in for John Gradwohl, who resigned after 28 seasons leading the Warriors.

Edmonds-Woodway finished 6-4 overall and 5-1 in Wesco South games in Gradwohl’s final season.

Marsh was hired in April. He has coached at Eastside Catholic, Cedar Park Christian, Bellevue Christian and Cedarcrest.

— Story and photos by Craig Parrish