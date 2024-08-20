Big Band Night at Edmonds Opera House Aug. 22

Enjoy a Big Band Night in downtown Edmonds Thursday, Aug. 22 that celebrates the music of Quincy Jones and Thad Jones and features the Jazz Punishments Big Band and the Edmonds Honor Jazz Band.
The performance will run from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds. There is no cover charge.
The Jazz Punishments Big Band is led by Jake Bergevin and features many top graduates from Edmonds-Woodway High School plus some notable seasoned professionals like Matt Jorgensen on drums and Travis Ranney playing saxophone. The Honor Jazz Band is comprised of students from the Edmonds School District and is sponsored by the Jazz Colony, Edmonds-Woodway High School Music Boosters and JazzClubsNW.
