Big Lots stores closing in Lynnwood, statewide

Retailer Big Lots will be closing over 300 stores in 37 states, including its Lynnwood location.
The Big Lots store at 5710 196th St. S.W. has signs announcing discounts of 5% to 25%, and picked-over inventory is scattered on almost-bare shelves. A steady stream of shoppers come and go, with no one really getting more than a handful of items.
A cashier said the store will shut down in September, but no one really knows a firm date.
Asked if she was eligible to work at another Big Lots, she said the nearest one that employees can go to is in Marysville. “But no one wants to drive that far,” she said. Instead, she said she’ll find another job elsewhere.
Owing to decreasing sales and the threat of bankruptcy looming, the Ohio-based discount retailer is closing underperforming stores.
In addition to the store in Lynnwood, 17 more Washington stores will close:
1650 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham
14907 4th Ave. S.W., Burien
17307 S.E. 272nd St., Covington
6727 Evergreen Way, Everett
1301 W. Meeker St., Kent
1515 Marvin Rd. N.E., Lacey
5401 100th St. S.W., Ste. 102, Lakewood
2815 Capital Mall Dr. S.W., Olympia
1940 E 1st St., Port Angeles
3399 Bethel Rd. S.E., Port Orchard
120 31st Ave. S.E., Puyallup
14215 S.E. Petrovitsky Rd., Renton
1743 George Washington Way, Richland
9612 N. Newport Highway, Spokane
1414 72nd St., Tacoma
2100b S.E. 164th Ave., Ste. E, Vancouver
151 Easy Way, Wenatchee
— Story and photos by David Carlos
