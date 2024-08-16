Bloodworks Northwest hosting pop-up mobile blood drive at Lynnwood Event Center Aug. 17

Bloodworks Northwest is partnering with the Lynnwood Event Center to host a pop-up mobile blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. This event coincides with the Lynnwood Luau, which will take place from 3-8 p.m. the same day.

With the summer months seeing a critical shortage of blood donors and a rise in motor accidents, the need for blood donations is more pressing than ever, Bloodworks said. Blood donations are crucial for providing trauma care and supporting local hospitals that treat thousands of emergency patients daily.

To encourage participation, Bloodworks Northwest is offering two incentives for those who donate blood Aug. 17. Visit www.bloodworksnw.org/win to submit your entry and view the official rules. Prizes include:

– A $3,000 Tango Gift Card: One donor will win a $3,000 Tango gift card, providing a wide range of shopping and dining options.

– Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tickets: Another donor will win two tickets to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Vancouver, B.C., on Dec. 6.

“Every drop of blood donated can save a life, and this drive is an opportunity for our community to come together and make a significant impact,” said Julie Carlos, marketing and communications manager at the Lynnwood Event Center. “We urge everyone to participate in this life-saving event and enjoy the festivities of the Lynnwood Luau.”

The Lynnwood Event Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

To sign up, call 1-800-398-7888 or visit Bloodworks Northwest sign-up page. Appointments are required for the best possible donation experience. Same-day appointments available at most locations. Photo ID is required.