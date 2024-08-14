Camp Vintage hosting ‘Summer Camp Vintage Pop-Up’ Aug. 17 to benefit Washington Kids in Transition

The first “Summer Camp Vintage Pop-Up” is setting up at downtown Edmonds’ Camp Vintage from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 17, at 122 4th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds, and the store says that’s great news for fans of vintage goods.

In addition to Camp Vintage offerings, six of the store’s favorite local vintage merch vendors will be ensconced in the shop’s front and back garden to offer a fantastic mix of nostalgic treasures.

“Summer Camp” continues a one-day August vintage pop-up tradition (formerly called Junk-o-Rama) started by Todd Waddell, who operated Bountiful Home at the same location before Camp Vintage opened in April 2023.

The event also raises funds to provide back-to-school supplies for Washington Kids in Transition.

Learn more about the event and Camp Vintage on Instagram @campvintage.edmonds.