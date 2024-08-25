Cascadia Museum gala draws a tentful of enthusiastic Northwest art supporters

It was a night to remember as more than 280 enthusiastic fans of the Cascadia Art Museum gathered at the home of Lindsey and Carolyn Echelbarger Saturday for fun, music, food and giving to support the museum’s mission to celebrate the rich tradition of the visual arts and design in the Northwest, along with programs, publications and educational outreach.

“In 2025 we will proudly celebrate our 10th anniversary,” said Cascadia Founder and President Lindsey Echelbarger as he welcomed attendees. “This milestone is a testament to the dedication of supporters like you, who have been instrumental in our journey. Your contributions – and participation in events like this – help preserve and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Cascadia region and foster a love for Northwest art in current and future generations.”

Echelbarger was followed by Cascadia Art Museum Executive Director Sally Ralston, who summarized the previous year’s accomplishments.

“This year more than 800 students participated in our Cascadia Arts for Schools program,” she said. “During that same period, more than 14,000 visitors explored our galleries, and our membership increased by more than 500. We couldn’t do it without our volunteers, and I’m pleased to report our volunteer ranks have grown to more than 100 dedicated individuals. And to top it off, this year we will publish our eighth book, authored by Curator David Martin.”

While the famous Pacific Northwest rain put in an appearance, it did nothing to dampen the spirits of attendees, who enthusiastically bought raffle tickets, played games and bid on a range of silent and live auction items. Organizers are hopeful that it will be another record evening of fundraising; last year’s event garnered $506,000.

“Final numbers are still being processed, but we definitely beat last year,” Ralston said.

Learn more about the Cascadia Museum at its website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel