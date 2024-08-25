Cascadia Museum gala draws a tentful of enthusiastic Northwest art supporters

Hank Turner tries his luck on the putting green in pursuit of a fine bottle of champagne. And yes, he sunk his putt.
Plein air artist Joyce Hester adds some finishing touches to her original work. Hester was joined by artists Ron Stocke and Andy Eccleshall, each of whom produced original works that became auction items in the evening’s live auction event.
Guests examine silent auction items ranging from original art to vacations to dinners to wine.
Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen and his wife Sharon Howard were on hand to join in the festivities.
Marni Muir visits with Rick Steves of Rick Steves’ Europe.
Andy Eccleshall, who created an original plein air work for the auction, and wife Ingrid Junker.
Cascadia Art Museum founder and President Lindsey Echelbarger welcomes attendees
Cascadia Executive Director Sally Ralston spoke of the museum’s accomplishments over the past year, noting that these would not have been possible without the community’s generous support.
The live auction bidding was fast and furious.
Continuing a three-year tradition, the first auction item was Lindsey Echelbarger’s tie.
The winner of the tie, for the second year running, was Greg Hoff of Windermere Real Estate in Edmonds.
An early auction item was a flight of handmade cocktails from Edmonds mixologist and restaurateur extraordinaire Niles Peacock. The winner had the pleasure of sharing these with everyone at their table.
The three pieces of plein air art produced at the event by Ron Stocke, Joyce Hester, and Andy Eccleshall go on the block.
Edmonds College President Dr. Amit Singh gets ready to make a bid.
Port of Edmonds Executive Director Angela Harris makes her selection in the dessert dash.
State Rep. and Snohomish County Councilmember Strom Peterson carves his cake with the meticulousness of a surgeon.

It was a night to remember as more than 280 enthusiastic fans of the Cascadia Art Museum gathered at the home of Lindsey and Carolyn Echelbarger Saturday for fun, music, food and giving to support the museum’s mission to celebrate the rich tradition of the visual arts and design in the Northwest, along with programs, publications and educational outreach.

“In 2025 we will proudly celebrate our 10th anniversary,” said Cascadia Founder and President Lindsey Echelbarger as he welcomed attendees.  “This milestone is a testament to the dedication of supporters like you, who have been instrumental in our journey. Your contributions – and participation in events like this – help preserve and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Cascadia region and foster a love for Northwest art in current and future generations.”

Echelbarger was followed by Cascadia Art Museum Executive Director Sally Ralston, who summarized the previous year’s accomplishments.

“This year more than 800 students participated in our Cascadia Arts for Schools program,” she said. “During that same period, more than 14,000 visitors explored our galleries, and our membership increased by more than 500. We couldn’t do it without our volunteers, and I’m pleased to report our volunteer ranks have grown to more than 100 dedicated individuals. And to top it off, this year we will publish our eighth book, authored by Curator David Martin.”

While the famous Pacific Northwest rain put in an appearance, it did nothing to dampen the spirits of attendees, who enthusiastically bought raffle tickets, played games and bid on a range of silent and live auction items. Organizers are hopeful that it will be another record evening of fundraising; last year’s event garnered $506,000.

“Final numbers are still being processed, but we definitely beat last year,” Ralston said.

Learn more about the Cascadia Museum at its website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

