Check out proposed tolling changes coming to the I-405/SR 167 corridor next year

New express toll lanes opening in 2025 will bring changes to toll policies on the Interstate 405 and State Route 167 corridor. The public can explore and comment on changes being considered in an online open house that runs through Oct. 11, the Washington State Transportation Commission announced.

Possible changes include toll rates as well as toll policies, such as carpools and weekend tolling, on both the I-405 express toll lanes and the SR 167 high occupancy toll lanes. The goal is to establish consistent rules for travelers along the entire corridor. The commission said it is using the online open house to learn what residents and travelers think about these issues.

The changes will be implemented when the new I-405 Bellevue to Renton express toll lanes open in 2025. The new express toll lanes will connect with the existing I-405 express toll lanes from Bellevue to Lynnwood and the SR 167 high occupancy toll lanes from Renton to Pacific.

Thoughts shared during the online open house will inform the commission’s final decision on proposed changes, which will be issued in early 2025.

I-405/SR 167 toll rate setting online open house

When: Aug. 20 to Oct. 11

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/i-405-sr-167-toll-rate-setting/

Details: Information about the possible changes is available 24/7 for people to visit and offer comments.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot, visit www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/