City council to discuss Edmonds land use and housing goals in special meeting Aug. 6

After taking a week off, the Edmonds City Council has two meetings on its agenda for Tuesday, Aug. 6.

During a special meeting at 5 p.m., the council will hear recommendations from the Edmonds Planning Board regarding the city’s land use and housing goals and policies proposed for inclusion in the city’s Comprehensive Plan update.

You can read more about those recommendations in our coverage of the planning board’s Wednesday, July 24 here.

The Aug. 6 special meeting agenda narrative notes that the land use element revisions are still underway and will be reviewed during a separate special council study session Aug. 20. These revised drafts are not final, and changes will be made based on the discussion and feedback provided by the city council during these study sessions. “Final edits and formatting will be done prior to their inclusion into the consolidated draft plan, which is anticipated for release at the end of August/early September for public review and comment,” the narrative said.

That special meeting will be in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. You can attend in person or via Zoom at this link. Or join by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261. You can see the complete agenda here.

Following the special meeting, the council will hold a regular business meeting starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 6.

The agenda includes:

– A private rezone request in the Westgate neighborhood. The Edmonds Planning Board held a public hearing on the request in late July. It concerns an application from Brian Shibayama of Fairway Apartments LLC to change the zoning at 9514 228th St. S.W. from Single Family (RS-8) to Community Business – Edmonds Way (BC-EW). The rezone would allow for mixed-use development on that parcel as well as two other parcels adjacent to it.

– A review of draft city financial policies.

– Introduction of a draft code amendment for green building incentives. The council agenda narrative notes that the current Edmonds development code “includes some green building land use incentives, such as increased building height, in limited instances.” The proposed amendments are designed “to integrate these lessons into existing code in a manner that would be easily understood by applicants and staff alike. The proposal relies on industry standards and existing precedent in Edmonds’ code to offer attractive incentives capable of motivating the desired environmental outcomes.”

– Review of a contract with Tyler Technologies to upgrade the city’s legacy Eden accounting system to a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

– An executive session to discuss pending or potential litigation.

The regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can also participate virtually via Zoom at this link or by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the Council Meeting web page (where you can see the full agenda) and can be viewed on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.