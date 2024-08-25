City of Edmonds seeks proposals for prosecuting attorney services

The City of Edmonds is seeking proposals from law firms interested in providing prosecution services.

Since mid-2023, the city has been using the Walls Law Firm for those services. Walls replaced longtime Edmonds firm Zachor, Stock & Krepps (ZSK), which submitted a resignation letter March 10, 2023 — citing a lack of communication between then-Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and his contracted staff.

Walls was the only candidate that submitted a proposal for the contract work in 2023, but the firm came highly recommended and its selection was supported by both the Edmonds Municipal Court and police, City Attorney Sharon Cates told the council’s Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel Committee on June 13, 2023.

The decision to seek new proposals comes after the Edmonds City Council approved a recommendation from its legal assessment committee “that the city conduct a due diligence RFP (request for proposal) process to ensure we are providing our residents with the best legal support available to us,” city spokesperson Kelsey Foster said.

Among the services being sought are the prosecution of criminal misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors, civil and traffic infractions, criminal code enforcement and animal control matters. The city said it is open to proposals limiting prosecutor involvement in infraction-only hearings. Proposers may be individuals, law firms or public law offices. The contracted services are intended to begin on or before Jan. 1, 2025.

According to the data provided by Washington Courts, in 2023, the following criminal cases were filed in Edmonds Municipal Court:

– Infractions – Traffic (1,956); Non-Traffic (31)

– Misdemeanors – DUI or physical control (75); other traffic (51); non-traffic (419)

– Felony complaints (0); Parking (949)

Detailed information indicating the volume and nature of the city’s prosecutions can be found at www.courts.wa.gov/caseload.

The proposal notes that Edmonds Municipal Court is not a full-time court. Edmonds currently holds court five days per week, with three days as half days, “but that can change depending on case load,” the city said.

Interested parties can read the complete RFP and download the application instructions at www.edmondswa.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=17278052.

The deadline for submitting a proposal to the City of Edmonds is 4:30 p.m. Sept.19, 2024.