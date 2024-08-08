Commentary: Thanks — and thoughts — from former Edmonds public works director

Former City of Edmonds Public Works Director Oscar Antillon submitted the following as an attachment to a comment on a story announcing his resignation. We are republishing it here as a separate commentary with his permission.

Dear Edmonds

Thank you for the kind words. I must admit I initially chose not to pay attention to these discussions after my

decision. However, someone brought this particular conversation to my attention, and I felt it deserved a

response.

I am truly honored to have had the opportunity to work with the incredible Public Works team in Edmonds.

They rise to meet every challenge, consistently exceed expectations, and maintain a laser focus on customer

service. This team proves themselves to be exceptional stewards of our limited resources, and through their

efforts, we run an efficient and effective Public Works program. Over the past two years, they have not only

supported me but also served as sounding boards and great mentors. Together, we have made significant

progress in improving the quality of life in Edmonds, with advancements in environmental stewardship and the

city climate action goals, including the addition of electric vehicles, a solar plant at the safety complex,

additional bike lanes, and strong partnerships for addressing environmental issues like the Perrinville Creek

and Edmonds Marsh. We have also made significant progress in replacing the incinerator at the wastewater

treatment plant.

In less than two years, this amazing team has addressed significant budget issues in our programs. With

council support, we kept utility rates in line with the rising costs of operations and secured an increase in the

vehicle tab fee to ensure the streets department could continue to function despite stagnant general funds over

the past decade. We established metrics across all areas, implemented quarterly reports, and this year, we

started work on a comprehensive budget report. In my opinion, Public Works is in a stronger position now than

it was two years ago. However, as some members of the community have pointed out, being in this enviable

position can attract attention as the city struggles in other areas. Although the enterprise budget looks good, it

is very tight to meet the critical needs of the utilities. If the administration decides to borrow from the enterprise

funds, it must be with a well-thought-out plan to ensure it does not negatively affect the operations of the

utilities.

Additionally, we integrated all operations into our work management system, aiming for transparency and

continuous improvement to meet the city’s challenges. Much work remains, but it will require leadership

support to continue on a progressive path. Without it, Public Works will be too busy being reactive and will

have little or no time to continue to learn and grow, adopting the new technologies or methods necessary for

continuous improvement. The team already has an exceptional sense of purpose and mission, as seen by their

commitment to the city in their work every day. However, the culture requires vision, a place where new ideas

from everyone are welcomed, and the courage to make tough decisions necessary for the difficult process of

change management.

Regarding the comments on the wastewater treatment plant, I acknowledge the challenges we faced.

However, when you build a good project team, it can meet any challenge. That was my focus over the last two

years. Together with EDS, Ameresco, and Ecoremedy, we worked diligently to build a competent project team

dedicated to bringing the project to completion. We have made significant progress, and it is now up to that

team to finalize the details and ensure the system is operational.

I understand the community’s interest and concerns. While I can’t discuss specific challenges, I can assure you

of the team’s shared commitment to completing the project. It is essential to continue building on this

partnership to ensure its successful completion. If this collaboration continues, I have no doubt that this project

will be a significant advancement toward the city’s environmental goals and a model to follow.

In general, a note of caution: this team is already giving it their all. The era of doing more with less for this team

is over. It is time to do more with more. Empower and trust them, and provide adequate resources critical to

maintaining the high operating tempo and meeting the high expectations of the Edmonds community.

Best wishes to all in this amazing place.

Sincerely,

Oscar Antillon