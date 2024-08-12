Community survey briefing, mid-year financial review on Aug. 13 Edmonds City Council agenda

A briefing on a recently completed survey of Edmonds residents and a mid-year review of city finances are among the items on the Edmonds City Council’s agenda for Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The statistically valid survey, conducted by EMC Research, included responses from 400 residents. The results will help guide the city council and administration in developing the upcoming 2025-27 biennial budget.

The mid-year financial report will provide information about the city’s current financial performance, along with forecasts for the second half of the year and a brief introduction to current budget development.

The council is also scheduled to receive an update on a resolution the council passed in September 2023 asking that Snohomish County consider — in consultation with the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood — a change in the county’s Municipal Urban Growth Area (also known as MUGA) that would annex 47 homes into the City of Edmonds.

The homes are located in an area from 161st Place Southwest to the southern boundary of Meadowdale Beach Park and east of 68th Avenue West. The area is designated as Lynnwood’s Municipal Urban Growth Area (MUGA), which occurred “at some point during recent countywide strategic planning processes, without any consultaton with aﬀected homeowners,” the council resolution states.

More than 60% of the homeowners in the unincorporated area signed a petition seeking annexation by the City of Edmonds.

However, a report scheduled to be delivered to the council recommends that the area’s current designation as Lynnwood’s MUGA remain, given the significant costs associated with the annexation.

In other business, the council is scheduled to hear a National Suicide Prevention Month proclamation and the annual report from the Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can attend virtually using the following Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or access by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The Webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting web page (where you can see the complete agenda), on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council will meet at 5:45 p.m. in an executive session — closed to the public — to discuss collective bargaining strategy.