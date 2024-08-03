Community Transit Board approves six-year plan aimed at guiding extensive service improvements

The Community Transit Board of Directors Thursday approved the agency’s 2024-2029 Transit Development Plan.

The updated plan comes at a historic time for Snohomish County transit riders, with Link light rail and an improved and expanded local bus network arriving soon, the agency said in a news release. The plan outlines agency goals and strategies that will bolster new transit options over the next six years, provides a financial forecast and identifies resources needed to deliver more transit service than ever before, Community Transit said.

A significant milestone over the next six years is aligning and connecting bus service with Link light rail as four new stations open in August 2024, two in Snohomish County. The Lynnwood City Center station will be a hub for frequent bus and train connections so that people can access destinations around the region, the news release said. Major changes to the Community Transit bus network will take place on Septe. 14, shortly after the launch of the Lynnwood Link extension. More changes are on the horizon with expanded local service, new express routes and microtransit pilots in Arlington, Darrington, and Lake Stevens.

“The tremendous improvements coming to transit in Snohomish County are just weeks away and will positively impact people’s lives for generations to come,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “People will get to experience phenomenal changes with more frequent buses, more late night and weekend service, new express routes and easy connections to traffic-free light rail. We are excited to greet new riders, as well as our long-time customers, as these new options transform the everyday transit experience here in the county.”

Transit Development Plan highlights include:

Light rail connections, frequent bus service – Snohomish County riders will have easy connections between light rail, Swift bus rapid transit (BRT) service and more frequent local bus service in their community. Community Transit’s service plan for 2024 and beyond contains 35 routes with approximately 480,000 annual service hours, representing 32% more service than in 2023.

Expanding the Swift bus rapid transit (BRT) network – 2024 saw the opening of the Swift Orange Line and the Swift Blue Line extension to Shoreline in time for the opening of Link light rail. Planning is underway for the future Swift Gold Line from Everett to Marysville and Arlington. The Swift Green Line extension will create direct connections to downtown Bothell and UW Bothell/Cascadia College.

Investing in Innovative Services – The success of Zip Alderwood Shuttle, Community Transit’s microtransit, on-demand rideshare service paved the way for similar programs that are slated to start later this year in Arlington, Darrington and Lake Stevens. Other communities in Snohomish County will continue to be assessed for future deployments. The cost for these services is the same as a standard bus fare.

Testing zero emissions buses – Soon Community Transit riders will see two new buses with a bold, eye-catching design on the road: A battery electric bus and a hydrogen fuel cell electric bus will go into testing later this year. This will help determine a long-term strategy as the agency transitions its fleet to zero emissions vehicles.

The Washington State Department of Transportation requires transit agencies to adopt a six-year Transit Development Plan that is updated every year. Annual updates include activities, accomplishments and performance reports from the previous year, and a refreshed six-year forecast of agency financials, service levels and capital projects.