Council hears results of community survey, rejects Meadowdale neighborhood annexation

Ensuring fast fire and emergency medical response times, reducing petty crime and burglary, and cracking down on illegal drug use and sales were the city services ranked most important in a statistically valid survey of Edmonds residents conducted last month. Yet, according to results shared Tuesday night with the Edmonds City Council, a majority of those surveyed also said the city was underperforming in reducing petty crime and drug use, and needed to do a better job of fixing potholes and sidewalks, strictly enforcing building and development codes, and planning for population growth.

The difference between what was important to residents and whether those same residents were satisfied with how the city was performing in those areas is called a gap analysis — and it’s a concept that will be in play as the council begins developing priorities for Edmonds’ 2025-27 biennial budget.

The council will be discussing the survey results further during its daylong budget retreat, scheduled to start at 8 a.m. this Friday, Aug. 16. Councilmembers and city staff have already committed to a priority-based budgeting process for this year, and agreed that conducting a survey to determine residents’ expectations is an important component of that effort.

Several nearby cities — including Redmond, Kirkland and Bellevue — conduct community surveys regularly as part of their budgeting process. Community, Culture and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum told the council that he was hopeful that Edmonds would do the same.

EMC Research was hired to perform the survey, which included 400 total interviews from July 17-23. Response data was weighted to be representative of Edmonds residents 18 and older, and reflected age, gender, ethnicity and geographic demographics based on the U.S. Census. Respondents were randomly selected and interviewed by both landline and mobile phone, or could also participate in a web survey via email or text invitations.

Survey questions were reviewed in advance by a community budget advisory panel and the council’s finance committee.

According to the report shared with the council Tuesday, the mood among Edmonds residents was “quite positive and satisfaction is high,” and the city received strong ratings on performance. Nearly all survey participants — 94% — gave a positive rating (good or excellent) for the quality of life in Edmonds, and three quarters of those surveyed — 74% — said they thought “things in Edmonds are generally moving in the right direction.”

However, the ratings varied by age, ethnicity, geography and homeowner status. Those 65 or older were the most positive about Edmonds’ quality of life (60% rating it excellent and 35% good) while those ages 18-49 gave it a 36% excellent/57% good rating. White residents came in at 49% excellent/46% good while BIPOC residents were at 26% excellent/65% good. And those living in the 98020 ZIP code (west Edmonds) were at 56%/41% compared to 35%/58% for residents in the 98026 (east Edmonds) ZIP code. Homeowners came in at 48%/46% while non-homeowners were 31%/63%.

According to Tatum, in addition the council discussion at the retreat Friday, next steps include giving the broader community an opportunity to respond to the survey, with plans to translate it into Spanish and Vietnamese. Because the current survey results were cross-tabulated by location, staff and councilmembers will also have a chance to do a deeper dive into where the survey responses came from — and that may reveal some specific concerns based on neighborhood, he said.

You can see the presentation summarizing the survey results here.

In other business Tuesday, the council decided not to move forward with annexation of 47 homes in the Meadowdale area, reversing previous support for the idea. The council in September 2023 passed a resolution asking that Snohomish County consider — in consultation with the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood — a change in the county’s Municipal Urban Growth Area (also known as MUGA) that would annex the homes into the City of Edmonds. The homes are located in an area from 161st Place Southwest to the southern boundary of Meadowdale Beach Park and east of 68th Avenue West, and more than 60% of the affected homeowners signed a petition seeking annexation by Edmonds.

But the council reversed course after hearing from city staff that there were two reasons not to move forward with the annexation: For starters, there is nothing in the city’s Comprehensive Plan that addresses the idea of expanding Edmonds’ current MUGA, which currently only includes Esperance. City Attorney Jeff Taraday noted that the council’s 2023 resolution “says one thing and the Comp Plan saying something else,” adding that there should be a policy in place first prior to any annexation.

The other reason is that the city could incur significant costs related to the annexation. For example: All of the homes in the area are served by septic systems, and if any of those began to fail, the city would be required to provide sewer system hookups next to the property line, at an estimated cost of $4 million-$6 million, plus additional unanticipated expenses.

Councilmember Neil Tibbott said he wasn’t in favor of moving forward with the annexation idea “without a policy in place.”

And although Councilmember Jenna Nand complimented “the passion and drive” of the Meadowdale residents who organized the effort, including those who offered testimony Tuesday night, she later made a motion that the council not proceed with annexation.

The final vote was 5-1 (Councilmember Michelle Dotsch voting against) with Councilmember Will Chen abstaining.

The council also:

– Received a mid-year review of city finances from Acting Finance Director Kim Dunscombe. She began by describing the city’s recent financial challenges, beginning with the declaration of a fiscal emergency at the end of 2023 followed by Mayor Mike Rosen’s creation of a Blue Ribbon Panel of community financial advisors — led by consultant Mike Bailey — to guide next steps.

The city is “making really good progress” on the panel’s list of 15 recommendations, she said, including development of a monthly cash flow model, creation of financial policies that clarify boundaries and guidelines, taking a priority-based budgeting approach and prioritizing technology updates.

To address the city’s current budget shortfall, staff have been maintaining vacancies and identifying areas for immediate spending reductions. In addition, there have been cutbacks in professional services contracts.

More discussion on the budget will occur during the Aug. 16 retreat.

– Heard the 2023 annual report from the Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission. Accomplishments included the commission’s Diversity Film Series, production of a monthly newsletter, collaboration witih other organizations on several events and working with diversity commissions in the cities of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

– Received a proclamation declaring September as National Suicide Prevention Month.

— By Teresa Wippel