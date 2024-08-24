Demolition work begins for Pine Park townhomes

Demolition work has begun on 5th Avenue South to make way for Pine Park, a 14-unit townhouse development that will occupy the former Baskin-Robbins ice cream and Curves fitness studio locations at 614 and 616 5th Ave. S.

According to developer Augie Bukowski, the property will consist of six live-work townhomes and eight residential townhomes. The project is estimated to be completed in the next 16 months, he said.

“This development is perfect for the location, and illustrates the lower-density development that can be accomplished instead of large condo buildings, while mixing in small-format commercial space for local professionals to operate their business from home,” Bukowski added.

The Baskin-Robbins closed its doors in November 2015, at which time it was announced that the ice cream store building and vacated building next door — formerly home to Curves — would be replaced by a new branch of HomeStreet Bank in late 2016 or early 2017. The bank branch was never built, and Seattle-based BK Investment Group/Seattle Luxury Homes purchased both parcels from HomeStreet in August 2020.