Discover your family’s story at Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s Sept. 4 meeting

Are you curious about your family’s history but unsure where to begin? During the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s Sept. 4 general meeting, Society President Corey Smith will help you take that all-important first step. Whether you’re just starting your journey or looking to refine your research skills, this session is designed to guide you through the basics of family history and genealogy.

The presentation will introduce attendees to key concepts, recommend practical tips, provide tools to start their journey and suggest different ways to capture their family’s history. There will be plenty of time for questions, so participants are encouraged to bring their curiosity.

This meeting is free and open to the public. The in-person meeting will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Wickers Building, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood in Heritage Park. For those who prefer, the presentation will be live-streamed on Zoom beginning at 7 p.m. at https://bit.ly/SIGSSept24. For more details about this and other events, visit the society’s event calendar.