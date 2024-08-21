Edmonds Architectural Design Board to meet Aug. 22

The Edmonds Architectural Design Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 in the third-floor Brackett Room, Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

The meeting may also be viewed via Zoom. The passcode is 591531.

The board will recap the first half of 2024 and also discuss its role given current vs. future scopes of work.

You can see the complete agenda here.