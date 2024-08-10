Edmonds boutique owner applying her talents to support Ms. Ukraine in upcoming Ms. World competition

Nataly Charneska, owner of downtown Edmonds’ NC Concept Store, will be part of a two-person team that will design and style outfits for a Ukrainian contestant in the 2024 Ms. World International Competition later this month in Miami.

Ms. World International is not connected to the more familiar Miss World organization and has a wider focus. It strives for inclusiveness and broad appeal through expanding the definitions of beauty by including a wider range of categories spanning age, marital status, talents, professional levels and more.

Ukraine’s Inna Filshtinska exemplifies this. She is a 58-year-old mother of two grown children who has owned and operated her own successful manufacturing business for 20 years.

In addition to incorporating style into her everyday life, Filshtinska has competed in numerous pageants over the years. She currently holds the title Ms. Premier Ukraine, and while she has been invited twice in the past to compete in the Ms. World International, she chose to focus on business and family while her country was at war. But this year she’s all in, and ready to compete in the Miami pageant starting Aug. 18.

“I have known Inna for many years, going back to when we were classmates at the Simon Kuznets Kharkiv National University of Economics in Kharkiv,” said Charneska, who moved to the U.S. from Ukraine in 2022 and opened her Edmonds business in 2023. “We became great friends, and I even had the honor of serving as one of her bridesmaids!”

The two remained in contact, but a host of factors – including the war — have kept them apart for almost eight years.

“But then I got a call from her telling me that she was again offered the chance to participate in Ms. World International, and that she would need two people to be on her team for styling, outfit design, coaching and overall support during the five days of competition,” Charneska explained. “Of course, I said yes!”

There will be multiple competitions over the five days, from traditional swimsuit to professional attire, poise, public speaking and persuasive deal-closing. Filshtinska will need outfits not only for these, but also for additional events that she and the other contestants will attend. And according to Charneska, Filshtinska’s outfits will reflect the unique Ukrainian style, attitude and flair.

“I’m so thrilled to be doing this,” Charneska added. “My country is at war, and now more than ever it’s important to show the world our style and talk about our culture. I love that Ms. World International is open to mature women and can serve as inspiration to a wider audience. Inna is so brave to do it. She is a strong woman with beautiful life values, and I am so honored to be part of her team.”

The NC Concept Store is located at 403 Main St. in downtown Edmonds.

— By Larry Vogel