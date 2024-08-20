Edmonds businesses partnering for a midnight album release Aug. 22

Musicology Co, Walnut Street Coffee and The Social Chain Co are partnering on a midnight album release event Thursday, Aug. 22. According to a press release, the new album from pop artist Sabrina Carpenter, Short n Sweet, is anticipated to be one of the biggest releases this year, featuring her new hit singles Espresso and Please Please Please.

The album is not allowed to be purchased or streamed until midnight Thursday, Aug. 22 and only select record shops will have the streaming link and albums available to sell. In addition to the ability to buy the album first, attendees will also receive special giveaways only available during the release (several that are not purchase dependent).

The event will start at 11 p.m. Thursday with coffee available to purchase from Walnut Street Coffee, bracelets available to purchase from The Social Chain, and treats and giveaways from Musicology Co.

Musicology Co will have limited vinyl and CD versions of the new album available to purchase. All sales of the album and freebies will be allotted based on first in line, so getting in line early will be important. The album will be streamed at midnight and available to purchase at the same time.

Musicology is located at 420 5th Ave. S., Ste. 107, Edmonds.

For questions or to learn more, email Musicology Co at Edmonds.musicologyco@gmail.com.