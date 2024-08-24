Edmonds Center for Arts free Dementia-Inclusive Workshop Series returns this fall

Registration is now open for Edmonds Center for the Arts’ award-winning Dementia-Inclusive Series, which provides free creative and social enrichment for individuals experiencing early-stage memory loss, their caregivers, families and friends.

The workshops are from 10:30-11:45 a.m. on three Wednesdays: Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4. They will be in the accessible lobby space at Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.

While attendance is free, registration is required. Learn more and register here.