Edmonds City Council holding all-day budget retreat Aug. 16

The Edmonds City Council is hosting a budget retreat starting at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16 on the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.
You can attend viz Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261
According to the council agenda memo:
The council retreat will review roles in developing city budgets specifically as they apply to mayor/council cities. Secondly, the mayor will lead a discussion on financial framing for the reset of the city’s upcoming biennial budget. The council will participate in a process to identify priorities for the upcoming budget. Lastly, there will be a discussion regarding how a “priority based budget” will look different, and provide different resources to council than in past budget processes.
Adjournment is scheduled for 4 p.m.
