Edmonds Economic Development Commission Aug. 21 to discuss tax increment financing

Among the items on the Edmonds Economic Development Commission agenda for its Wednesday, Aug. 21 meeting is a discussion of tax increment financing.
The hybrid meeting will run from 6-8 p.m. in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.
You can watch remotely at this link. The meeting ID is 986 9668 5791 and the passcode is 901513.
You can see the complete agenda here.
