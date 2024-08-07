Edmonds goes all in for National Night Out

Neighbors from the Emerald Hills community meet to share laughs and good food.
Many local pooches were on hand.
Brinley Haynes gets a thrill as firefighter Jeremy Kiniry lifts her into the cab of his fire truck.
In Emerald Hills it was about giving back too – money in the collection jars goes to support the Edmonds Food Bank.
Firefighters stopped by the 94th Place West event.
Edmonds police vehicles were a huge hit with the younger set at the 99th Place West event, a cul-de-sac dominated by young families.
Edmonds officers Weisberg, Pettit and Strange pause for a photo with the next generation of police academy recruits.
Residents of 13th Way Southwest have the good fortune to live on a dead-end street where children play and get to know one another from an early age.
“We’re out together a lot – but this time we got a visit from the firefighters!” commented one parent who couldn’t resist wearing a fire helmet given away by the visiting firefighters.
The Sixth and Daley neighborhood is dominated by condos and retirees. But like others on National Night Out, they took to the streets to meet, laugh and share food with their neighbors.
“The Haines Wharf neighborhood is expanding,” explained event organizer Sue Vermeulen. Once just the area close to the wharf, it’s now including neighbors as far north as Perrinville, many of whom were in attendance at their National Night Out event at Haines Wharf Park.

Edmonds neighbors gathered on a picture-perfect August evening to meet, share food, get to know one another, laugh and build those community bonds so important to maintaining safe, healthy neighborhoods.

This year’s events in Edmonds spanned the age and lifestyle demographics of the community. There were gatherings dominated by young families with small kids, others by retired seniors living in condos and everything in between – all drawn together by the opportunity to share food and pleasant times with each other.

But it’s more than just food and fun

Established in 1984 – 40 years ago – National Night Out began when a host of grassroots town watch and block watch efforts came together to build what has become a tradition for thousands of communities and neighborhoods nationwide.  That year, the first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states.

Over the years it has become a celebration beyond just front-porch vigils and symbolic efforts among neighbors to send a message of neighborhood camaraderie. Neighborhoods across the nation began to host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, exhibits, visits by emergency and law enforcement personnel, and more.

Today, millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out observances across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October).

First responders plays a vital role in these events as they bring police, firefighters and neighbors together under positive circumstances. This helps to build and strengthen the critical partnership between citizens and law enforcement that is at the heart of community safety. Kids get to sit in patrol cars, turn on the siren, meet the K-9 officers, even share a hot dog, a laugh and a joke with the local cop. It breaks down old barriers by enhancing the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement and builds a true sense of community. Everyone comes away with a heightened sense that we’re all in this together.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

