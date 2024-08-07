Edmonds goes all in for National Night Out

Edmonds neighbors gathered on a picture-perfect August evening to meet, share food, get to know one another, laugh and build those community bonds so important to maintaining safe, healthy neighborhoods.

This year’s events in Edmonds spanned the age and lifestyle demographics of the community. There were gatherings dominated by young families with small kids, others by retired seniors living in condos and everything in between – all drawn together by the opportunity to share food and pleasant times with each other.

But it’s more than just food and fun

Established in 1984 – 40 years ago – National Night Out began when a host of grassroots town watch and block watch efforts came together to build what has become a tradition for thousands of communities and neighborhoods nationwide. That year, the first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states.

Over the years it has become a celebration beyond just front-porch vigils and symbolic efforts among neighbors to send a message of neighborhood camaraderie. Neighborhoods across the nation began to host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, exhibits, visits by emergency and law enforcement personnel, and more.

Today, millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out observances across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October).

First responders plays a vital role in these events as they bring police, firefighters and neighbors together under positive circumstances. This helps to build and strengthen the critical partnership between citizens and law enforcement that is at the heart of community safety. Kids get to sit in patrol cars, turn on the siren, meet the K-9 officers, even share a hot dog, a laugh and a joke with the local cop. It breaks down old barriers by enhancing the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement and builds a true sense of community. Everyone comes away with a heightened sense that we’re all in this together.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel