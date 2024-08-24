Edmonds home to officially join Register of Historic Places Aug. 27

A 1901 craftsman-style home at 820 Maple Street will be officially recognized on the Edmonds Register of Historic Places during a 1 p.m. ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen will present a brass plaque to homeowners John and Cheryl Needham.

The home is the 23rd addition to the Edmonds historic register. It is representative of the early 20th century American Craftsman movement, showing the typical gabled roof and porch, and double-coursed shingles characteristic of craftsman homes. These have been largely preserved, and the home stands as a classic example of this architectural style and a period in the development of the Edmonds community.

The 820 Maple St. property was originally included on the register in 2011, but was removed in 2018 when questions were raised about renovation work done on the home that had impacted architectural accuracy. After further review, the commission recommended reinstating the designation.

“This home reflects the ‘old milltown’ period in our town’s history when sawdust and smoke from our waterfront mills filled the air,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen. “I want to particularly thank the current owners, John and Cheryl Needham, for recognizing, valuing and preserving this reminder of our community’s heritage.”

The Edmonds Register of Historic Places is maintained by the Edmonds Citizens’ Historic Preservation Commission, which has as part of its mission to recognize, preserve and celebrate Edmonds’ heritage. By listing their homes on the register, owners enjoy benefits including special tax valuation and pride in preserving a piece of Edmonds history.

More information and instructions on how to apply for listing on the register are available on the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission website,