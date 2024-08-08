Edmonds in Bloom event celebrates a year of achievements

An estimated 80 people joined an army of Edmonds in Bloom (EIB) volunteers Wednesday evening in the Edmonds Center for the Arts lobby for its 28th annual Garden Celebration, which recognizes the organization’s achievements over the past year. The keynote speaker was Seattle-based Landscape Architect Brooks Kolb,who talked about how professional landscape architects create outdoor living spaces through the medium of landscape design.

Since its formation in 1995, Edmonds in Bloom has remained true to its mission: To promote the floral beautification in Edmonds by uniting the residents, organizations and businesses of Edmonds, supporting horticultural education, and creating a better place to live, work and visit.

“It has been a very busy year,” began EIB President Carol Murray as she welcomed attendees. “We are an all-volunteer organization, and this year our volunteers have donated more than 4,000 hours by participating in EIB activities to improve and enhance life in our community.”

Murray went on to note that this year’s activities included restoring and maintaining the north and south gardens at the Edmonds Center for the Arts; removing and disassembling the Edmonds’ many downtown hanging baskets at the end of the flowering season; assisting more than 200 children in planting and decorating Mother’s Day gift pots during Kids Plant for Mom Day; and presenting and planting more than 140 recognition flags in front-yard gardens of homes and businesses.

“This year we placed our first flag east of Highway 99 near Lake Ballinger, bringing a traditionally underserved area into the mainstream of the garden recognition event,” Murray noted.

In addition to volunteer work, EIB funds an array of projects with money raised through the annual garden tour and donations. In addition to the annual scholarship program – this year $1,500 went to Caitlin Capistron to study horticulture at Edmonds College – the group funds garden programs at Edmonds School District elementary schools. This includes teacher programs and funding for school gardens, which allows some students their first chance to plant a seed and watch it grow.

Beyond education, EIB has funded installation of new fall-blooming plants for the City Park restoration area and nine new poles and flower baskets for the Five Corners roundabout, extending the hanging basket program beyond the bowl. More information is on the Edmond in Bloom website.

The keynote activity of the past year – and the group’s major fundraiser – was the annual Garden Tour.

“Without the passion and enthusiasm of our garden hosts, we could never hold this event,” said Patty Fleming, who as garden tour chair headed up this year’s effort, coordinating the 15-member committee and volunteers who help greet and direct visitors to each garden. She noted the extra atmosphere and charm provided by the musicians and plein air artists present at each garden, and how she particularly appreciated the student musicians who participated.

Fleming also provided a teaser for the 2025 tour, telling attendees that it is planned to feature the gardens of several of Edmonds’ century-old historic homes.

After a video highlighting the groups’ activities over the past 12 months and the presentation by Brooks Kolb on how landscape architects approach garden design, EIB President Carol Murray returned to the podium with closing remarks.

“I became involved with Edmonds in Bloom eight years ago because I love gardening and wanted to give back to my community,” she began. “Our activities unite our community by celebrating and showcasing gardens and floral displays, supporting horticultural education, and creating a vibrant and colorful place to live, work and visit. Next year will be our 30th year as an organization – hard to believe – but to carry this work on into the next 30 years we need your support and more importantly your participation.

“This fall, three tenured Edmonds in Bloom board members will retire, and I am stepping down after five years as president,” she continued. “While it’s bittersweet for me and the retiring board members, this opens up new opportunities for the next generation to step in and carry on the traditions of Edmonds in Bloom, ensuring that kids will continue to plant for Mom, horticultural students will have the funds to pursue their education, teachers will be able to share the joy of gardening with students who may never have this experience otherwise, and Edmonds gardeners will have the opportunity to showcase their gardens on our annual tour.

“I urge any who are interested in finding out how you can help carry on this work to contact me at president@edmondsinbloom.org, or through the volunteer page on our website.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel