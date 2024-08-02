Edmonds in Bloom Garden Celebration Aug. 7 to feature Brooks Kolb

Edmonds in Bloom will host its annual Garden Celebration at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. The program honors volunteers and Garden Tour Hosts and celebrates floral activities that beautify the community.

The featured speaker will be Brooks Kolb, ASLA, the principal of Brooks Kolb, LLC Landscape Architecture, a Seattle firm specializing in residential garden design. He is a licensed landscape architect with 45 years of experience in private practice. Brooks will present “Creating Spaces: A Landscape Architect’s Approach to Garden Design.”

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Edmonds in Bloom is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to beautifying Edmonds. Visit www.edmondsinbloom.org for more information.