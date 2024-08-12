Edmonds’ Maplewood Presbyterian hosting neighborhood picnic Aug. 17

Edmonds’ Maplewood Presbyterian Church is sponsoring its fourth annual neighborhood picnic from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug.17 and all are invited to attend — including pets.

Hot dogs, drinks and chips will be provided. At 1 p.m., there will be a blessing of the animals. All pets are welcome, including favorite stuffed animals. A note from organizers: “Stuffed animals need not be leashed or caged, but all others must be.”

The event will also include live music and other activities.

Maplewood Presbyterian is located at 19523 84th Ave. W., Edmonds. Learn more here.