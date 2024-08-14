Edmonds Municipal Court Kudos event celebrates success stories

The Edmonds Municipal Court earlier this week invited a group of former defendants back to court – not because of complaints or recidivism, but rather to recognize and congratulate them for their successful efforts in battling their issues and reintegrating into the community. The event — held for the fifth straight year — is known as a Kudos Hearing.

Research has shown that people react to positive reinforcement far better than any sanctions. While defendants are still punished and held accountable, the Edmonds Municipal Court believes in the value of encouraging continued law-abiding behavior. By acknowledging the work these defendants have done and continue to do to turn their lives around and become productive members of society, events like this provide hope and incentive that these positive efforts can and will make a difference, not only in the defendant’s own lives, but in our communities.

Municipal Court Judge Neil Weiss opened the event by welcoming the defendants and other attendees, pointing out that all who participated in this effort deserve to share in the kudos.

“Today’s event not only celebrates the success of the defendants, but also the involvement, support and dedication of caseworkers, courts, probation officers, prosecutors, elected officials, treatment service providers, police and former [Municipal] Court Judges [Linda] Coburn and [Whitney] Rivera, who made this program a reality,” he said. “They help change lives. Making this work happen involves building bridges between these often-disparate groups. People who come before the court come from all walks of life. All who tell their stories today have in common that they worked really hard to get where they are now. They deserve our respect and admiration.”

Addressing the defendants directly, Assistant Court Administrator Omar Gámez, who has worked directly with many of these defendants as a probation officer, pointed out: “Unlike many of your previous appearances before this court, today you are not being summoned – rather you are invited to be congratulated and recognized for your efforts and success in becoming positive, productive members of the community. For me, it’s exciting to be part of the team that can create moments like this.”

Gámez’s remarks were reflected by probation officer Tracy Padilla, who was recently named Rookie Probation Officer of the Year by the Washington State Misdemeanant Probation Association. As Edmonds’ primary probation officer, Padilla provides a variety of assistance and support to her clients in meeting the range of court-ordered conditions.

Earlier, she had distributed puzzle pieces to all attendees and asked each to look at their piece as a reminder that they are all part of a greater whole, working together to make this program work.

“What you are doing makes a difference,” she explained. “Every person is connected to each other, and we all matter. Let this puzzle piece remind you that you’re part of something bigger. We may all be on different paths, but we share a strong determination to change our lives. When you hit one of those days when things go sideways, pull out your puzzle piece and know that you are part of something bigger. My favorite two words are ‘keep becoming.’”

These remarks were followed by the opportunity for defendants to share their stories.

Joanne spoke of her addiction to alcohol and how it led her into a life of despair, lost jobs, estrangement and run-ins with law enforcement, the courts and the justice system. “I’m now almost two years sober,” she said. “I am so grateful to the Edmonds courts for giving me this great experience.”

Others shared similar experiences. While different in detail, the defendants had the common thread of turning their lives around with the help of the Edmonds Municipal Court.

Erica spoke of how her children were taken from her by Child Protective Services (CPS) due to her crime and substance abuse problems. But with the help of Judge Rivera, Tracy Padilla and CPS she recognized that she was in a domestic violence situation — and was able to get out of it. “I can’t thank Judge Rivera enough for giving me the opportunity to do this,” she added.

Another defendant, who asked not to be named, spoke of how after his arrests for domestic violence he was able through the court to find help dealing with his emotions. “Last night I walked my dog with my two kids, came home to watch TV, my son fell asleep on the dog bed and my daughter with her head in my lap,” he related. “Without Judge Rivera, Tracy, my attorneys and my wife I’d never have this – I’d probably be in jail,” he said.

Jarel told of a life of crime, and how jail had been a revolving door for him from an early age. “I finally realized that it was my fault that the door kept revolving,” he said. “With the help of the community court and probation officers, I realized that this wasn’t the life for me.”

Nicholas spoke of his bad choices, beginning with drugs and shoplifting, and how his brushes with the justice system and time in jail helped him to turn his life around. “Thanks to Edmonds, the judges, the prosecutors and police for making this happen for me,” he said. “I salute you all.”

Danon shared his experiences with Padilla’s Moral Reconation Therapy class and how that helped him confront how his past and current beliefs were holding him back. “It’s been a blessing to me, my family and my friends,” he added. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity the city has provided to me.”

Speaking in Spanish with interpretation by Omar Gámez, defendant Heidy spoke of how she was able to turn her alcohol addiction around and develop a relationship with her 16-year-old daughter. “Thanks to the courts, I’ve learned from the mistakes I’ve made,” she said. “I never thought this country had resources like this to help people like me. I’m very grateful.”

Last to speak was Dustin, whose series of DUIs brought him into the justice system. “I’m so grateful to Tracy and the courts for coming into my life and providing a course correction,” he explained. “Through them, I’ve learned to listen and become a better person and a better part of the community.”

Judge Weiss provided concluding remarks, noting the “staggering youth” of these defendants when they came into the justice system. He commended them all for their strength to grow and overcome shame, and for their bravery to talk about and share these experiences.

“Sharing these experiences is so important,” he concluded. “It’s what makes outcomes like we heard today permeate out of this room and into the community.”

Learn more about the Edmonds Municipal Court here, and the services it provides defendants here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel